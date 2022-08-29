Elgar Parishad case: HC concludes hearing of Hany Babu’s bail plea
The Bombay high court on Monday concluded the hearing of a default bail application filed by Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, and reserved its order.
Babu’s counsel claimed that the allegations against him of carrying out anti-national activities were baseless and did not come under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as no lives were lost. The only crime that Babu was booked for was covered under the Indian Penal Code, he added.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) countered the argument saying lives need not to be lost to invoke the UAPA and the mere act of conspiring to commit an assassination like that of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi constitutes a crime under the law. The Center sought the dismissal of Babu’s appeal.
A division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice N R Borkar was hearing the appeal of Babu challenging the lower court’s rejection of his default bail plea.
Advocate Yug Choudhary, appearing for the Delhi University associate professor, said that the letters allegedly seized from the computers of Babu and his co-accused Rona Wilson could not be used to prove his complicity in any of the crimes attributed to him by the NIA.
Choudhary was responding to the submissions by additional solicitor general Anil Singh.
Singh had on August 26 read out the letters in which other accused like Varavara Rao and Arun Ferreira had referred to the terror activities that were to be undertaken across different states in India.
The second response given to the NIA’s submissions by Choudhary dealt with the fact that assuming that the accused had the formula to make bombs, that crime fell within the ambit of the IPC. He further said that as the bombs mentioned by the NIA in its chargesheet were not detonated and no lives were lost, he could not be denied the benefit of default bail as section 43 (D) of the UAPA was not applicable.
Choudhary added that Babu had been behind bars for two years and the trial was not expected to start soon; so, he should be granted bail.
The prosecution said that there was ample evidence to show that Babu was actively involved in mobilising a cadre for anti-national activities and hence, granting him bail would not be desirable.
Babu had approached the HC challenging the lower court rejection of his bail application which he claimed was filed along with that of another accused Sudha Bharadwaj. She was granted bail by the HC. The lower court had said that Babu filed the plea after the expiry of the stipulated period following his arrest.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
