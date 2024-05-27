Embrace inclusiveness in films, plays: cultural body

STRAP: Also suggests ticket concessions, awards for reels, stand-up comedy HT Image

MUMBAI: An expert committee has proposed over 100 recommendations to revamp Maharashtra’s cultural policy, aiming to ensure a more inclusive representation of all societal elements in plays and films, which have traditionally focused on the upper castes.

The Maharashtra State Cultural Policy Review Committee, chaired by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, was formed to address the shortcomings of the 2010 policy. On Saturday, the committee submitted its detailed report to the state government for approval.

“To come up with substantial findings, we formed ten sub-committees focusing on craftsmanship, language, literature, visual arts, folk art, music, theatre, dance, film and devotional culture. This report is a result of their comprehensive work,” Sahasrabuddhe told HT.

The committee’s report highlights the need for a more inclusive portrayal of society in films and plays. One of the key recommendations is the establishment of an independent cultural corporation. The report also suggests offering special concessions to theatre and movie audiences rather than producers in order to boost viewership.

“We are discriminating between artist and artisan,” said Sahasrabuddhe. “We have emphasised the need to address this issue, which creates a class distinction between Bahujan and Abhijan. In line with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s message of assimilation, creators must embrace inclusiveness.”

The committee also recommends promoting new media such as OTT platforms, stand-up comedy and social media reels. “In recognition of innovation in technology, particularly OTT, stand-up comedy and reels, the government should consider special award categories for these mediums,” the report states.

Committee member and artist Suhas Bahulkar emphasised the report’s grassroots approach. “This is the first-ever report compiled after visiting every part of the state,” he said. “The committee and sub-committees identified local needs and made recommendations accordingly. If approved, this could be a game-changer for the state’s cultural ecosystem.”

Cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed his confidence in the committee’s work. “The report prepared by the Cultural Policy Review Committee is comprehensive,” he said. “Based on this, the new cultural policy will make the state’s cultural sector a leader.”

BOX

Other Key Recommendations

Marathi Language: Since Marathi is the official language, it should be compulsory in public affairs, governance and judiciary. English and other board schools should mandate Marathi education for at least four years without exemption. The report suggests policies for learning Marathi in various branches, providing Marathi teachers, developing Marathi typing software, promoting Marathi literature and encouraging reading culture.

Periodic Cultural Review: The committee recommends a cultural review every five years. It also suggests a comprehensive 25-year plan covering various subjects, with expert committees and corporations promoting Marathi language, literature, art, and folk art.

Art Education and Preservation: Proposals include reorganising art education, establishing an art and craft university, preserving and researching state art, and setting up an academy for folk art and folk art centre.