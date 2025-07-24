MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for attempting to murder his former girlfriend with a chopper at her workplace in Nalasopara West on Tuesday evening. The swift intervention of her employer not only thwarted the attack but likely saved the 20-year-old woman’s life. Employer thwarts murder attempt as man tries to stab ex-girlfriend at Nalasopara medical shop

The accused, Sohail Shaikh, allegedly stormed into the Lotus Medical Store near Karari Mills, where the woman worked, and attempted to stab her following a bitter breakup. The medical store is owned by 33-year-old Vishal Vyavar, who suffered serious injuries while intervening.

According to police, Shaikh — a resident of the same locality — had been harassing the woman for the past three months, repeatedly threatening her after she ended the relationship. On Tuesday, he first visited her home looking for her, but upon learning she was at work, he made his way to the shop.

“He entered the store and started abusing her. When she asked him to leave, he pulled out a chopper from his pocket and lunged at her,” said an officer from the Nalasopara police station.

At that critical moment, Vyavar walked into the store and wrestled the weapon out of Shaikh’s hands, stopping the blow aimed at the woman’s stomach. In the scuffle, Shaikh slashed Vyavar’s hand and face before fleeing the scene.

The woman raised an alarm, alerting passersby and the police. Vyavar, bleeding from multiple injuries, was rushed to Petite Hospital in Vasai. Based on the woman’s statement and eyewitness accounts, a case of attempted murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Shaikh, who was later arrested.

“Shaikh had been harassing her for weeks. We had warned him earlier. On Tuesday, he came home first, looking for her. When he found out she was at work, he rushed off. We called the police but by then it was too late,” said her uncle, Ganesh Ghadigaonkar.

Senior inspector Vishal Valvi of the Nalasopara police confirmed Shaikh’s arrest late Tuesday night. “We are interrogating him and further investigation is underway,” Valvi said.