Encroachments, debris cleared from Lotus Lake in Nerul: NMMC to HC

ByKaruna Nidhi
Apr 30, 2025 07:58 AM IST

This follows a PIL filed by advocate Pradeep Patole, highlighting the importance of preserving this lake

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday informed the Bombay high court that it has cleared all encroachments and debris from Lotus Lake in Nerul and also installed fencing to prevent future encroachments or dumping.

the residents allege that continued chestnut farming increased the threat of harming the water and the lotuses . (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
the residents allege that continued chestnut farming increased the threat of harming the water and the lotuses . (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

On April 15, the court directed the NMMC to take suitable action to preserve the ecologically sensitive lake and submit a report following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Pradeep Patole, highlighting how encroachments and illegal activities posed a threat to the city’s last remaining natural water body.

The PIL filed by advocate Pradeep Patole, highlighted that the high court had prohibited water chestnut farming within the water body to preserve the lake and its adjacent mangrove area. However, the residents allege that continued chestnut farming increased the threat of harming the water and the lotuses.

Advocate Tejesh Dande, representing NMMC, had agreed to comply with the directions of the court, saying the action report will be filed on or before April 29.

On Tuesday, the division bench observed that the NMCC has complied with the court’s direction and removed all encroachments around the area. Noting the stand taken by the authorities, the court stated that the grievances of the petitioner have now been fully addressed. “Therefore, no further order is required to be passed”, it said while disposing off the PIL.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
