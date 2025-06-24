Ex cop’s son arrested for stealing 35 lakh worth jewellery from express train

MUMBAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) crime branch arrested a habitual offender for stealing a bag containing jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from Mumbai Indore Express on Friday. The accused, Mahesh Ghah, alias Vickey, is a history sheeter and the son of a retired policeman. He was released on bail 15 days ago and arrested again within 12 hours of the complaint being filed. Gold jewellery is displayed in a shop in Kathmandu.

According to the police, the complainant, a 72-year-old woman, was travelling with her husband from Indore to Lonavala in coach A2 of the Mumbai Indore Express to attend the Bhagwat Katha program. She told the police that before going to sleep, she kept her gold jewellery worth ₹35 lakh along with ₹50,000 cash in her bag and kept it under her pillow. However, when she reached Lonavala on Saturday and found her bag missing, she filed a complaint on the railway helpline.

GRP commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar, ordered crime branch senior police inspector Vijay Khedekar and police inspector Rohit Sawant, to form a special team to investigate the crime. Khedekar said they checked the CCTV footage of various railway stations and caught Vickey leaving with the bag at Kalyan. The police traced him to Chiplun, sent a team to arrest him, and recovered all the stolen items from him, said Khedkar.

The accused was booked under section 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).