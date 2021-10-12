Exact revenge for jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir: Sena

A day after five army jawans were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that revenge should be exacted five times the fatality of the soldier. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana added that after Article 370 was removed striping off the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, the extremists and Pakistan sympathisers have been emboldened.

On Monday, five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and two terrorists were killed in three encounters in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers were martyred in an encounter in the Surankote area of Poonch.

“After stripping off all the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan sympathisers have been emboldened. The terrorists in Kashmir, who operate at the directions of Pakistan, have again created a perverse environment to not allow persons of any other religion to step foot in the valley. After killing a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh woman, the terrorists have dared to kill five army personnel. Before the blood of the five soldiers killed in the Surankote encounter dries, revenge must be exacted five times the soldiers killed,” the editorial said.

The Sena mouthpiece likened the recent incidents to the 1990s when the terror incidents were at their peak. “The Indian minds will not get peace till the time terrorists who killed the five soldiers are pulverised... For how long will we have to suffer the killings of our jawans? The recent incidents of violence have reminded the decade in the 90s,” the editorial remarked.