Ex-CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated. He is kept under observation. MANOHAR JOSHI PUBMAY04

Joshi, 86, lives with his son Unmesh Joshi at Shivaji Park. “He has been admitted to the ICU and is under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday,” said Unmesh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Joshi’s health has been fragile since May 2023, when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. It led him into the ICU in Hinduja Hospital, where he lay in a semi-conscious state for a couple of days. As the doctors saw little hope of recovery, he was asked to retreat to his Shivaji Park home, where his health showed improvement.

On December 2, when Joshi turned 86, he was brought to his office at Dadar, where his supporters celebrated his birthday.