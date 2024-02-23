 Ex-CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Ex-CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised

Ex-CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 23, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi, 86, admitted to Hinduja Hospital after health deteriorated. He is in ICU under observation for cardiac trouble.

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated. He is kept under observation.

Joshi, 86, lives with his son Unmesh Joshi at Shivaji Park. “He has been admitted to the ICU and is under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday,” said Unmesh. 

Joshi’s health has been fragile since May 2023, when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. It led him into the ICU in Hinduja Hospital, where he lay in a semi-conscious state for a couple of days. As the doctors saw little hope of recovery, he was asked to retreat to his Shivaji Park home, where his health showed improvement.

On December 2, when Joshi turned 86, he was brought to his office at Dadar, where his supporters celebrated his birthday.

