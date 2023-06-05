Ex-deputy mayor’s son hired men to teach VBA members a lesson: Police

Mumbai: Four persons, who were arrested in connection with the stabbing of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party youth president and a party worker in Parel, have confessed that son of the former deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation hired them to carry out the assault to take revenge, said police officials on Sunday. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Siddhant Gaikwad. HT Image

According to the police, the four attackers – identified as Rajesh Hathankar, Nazir Sayyed, Saakib Qureshi and Yadav – were picked up from Byculla on Friday. “They confessed that Parmeshwar Ranshoor, 36, the Yuva president of VBA and Gautam Haral, 31, a VBA member, assaulted former deputy mayor Jagdish Gaikwad in Chunabhatti two months ago, hence, Jagdish’s son, Siddhant, wanted to take revenge,” said a police officer from Bhoiwada Police Station.

According to the police, three months ago Jagdish had allegedly made some objectionable remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar which enraged the VBA members and they confronted him and allegedly assaulted him and made his video which went viral. A case was registered against VBA members at Chunabhatti Police Station.

Siddhant had allegedly hired four attackers and given a contract of ₹5 lakh to teach a lesson to Ransoor and Haral, the officer said, adding, “The four accused then attacked them with iron rods and knives in Parel last week and both were admitted to KEM hospital for almost five days.”

In the complaint, Haral had named Jagdish based on suspicion, however, police denied his role in the assault and said that his son was involved, added the officer.

“Siddhant’s mobile number is switched off and is untraceable. Technical evidence also indicates that he is not in touch with his family,” said the officer.

The incident occurred on May 27 when five members from VBA, Haral and Ranshoor met in Parel. Police officials said they were discussing the arrangement regarding a party rally organised on June 3. Haral stated in the FIR that VBA’s Mumbai president, Abul Hasan Khan, organised a rally at the ST depot in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East. Haral alleged in his statement that all party members were having tea on Dr BA Road in Parel when four unknown persons approached them, removed iron rods as well as knives and started assaulting Ranshoor.

When Haral went to save Ranshoor, another person, who was also carrying a knife, stabbed his head. The victims then screamed for help which attracted a crowd.

