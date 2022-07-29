Ex-employee of Eureka Forbes booked for cheating clients
Mumbai: Eureka Forbes has lodged a complaint against its ex-employee for allegedly posing as their executive and offering clients replacements for old water purifiers at cheap prices. The company, an established brand in the vacuum cleaner and water purifier space, has said that the accused has cheated 24 people so far.
Executive Mayur Kadu (33), who works at the head office in Marathon Innova at Lower Parel, lodged the complaint after one Venkatesh Annumandala approached the company saying that one Manish Tiwari had cheated him. “Annumandala had got a message saying the company was “offering 30% exchange discount on old Aquaguard Water purifiers for purchase of new one and also providing lifetime service warranty and free filter. The offer is valid only for a limited period and you are one of the selected customers”,” said a police officer from N M Joshi Marg police station.
Annumandala contacted Tiwari, whose mobile number was mentioned in the message, and as per his instructions paid ₹10,120. “Annumandala did not get the machine as promised. After getting vague responses from Tiwari, he contacted Eureka Forbes customer care and narrated the incident. The executive told him that he was cheated as the bank account did not belong to the company,” said a police officer.
Similar complaints were lodged by several of its customers. Subsequently, Eureka Forbes lodged a complaint with the police. The company’s internal investigation also brought to its notice that Tiwari, a former employee, was sacked on August 21 for misbehaviour.
“Tiwari has cheated clients to the tune of ₹2.41 lakh and around 24 of them and we have registered a case against him under section 419 (cheating by personation), Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer.
“We are searching for the accused,” said Sunil Chandramore, senior police inspector of N M Joshi Marg police station.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
