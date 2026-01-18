Experts say a strong opposition may redraw BMC’s power balance

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to witness a political shift, with a strong opposition emerging as a decisive voice in the civic body. More than 100 corporators will sit on the opposition benches, in the country’s richest municipal corporation. Thane, India - January -16, 2026: As the BJP achieved a resounding victory in the municipal corporation elections, BJP workers in Thane celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy.in Thane Naupada ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, January -16, 2026. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has secured 118 seats, giving them a majority of four seats in the corporation. On the other hand, the main opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress and AIMIM, have together crossed the 100-seat mark. A robust opposition is expected to make the functioning of the BMC more challenging and more democratic, say political experts.

In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP together had won 166 seats. As a result, the opposition was weak and had limited scope to influence policy decisions. This time, the situation is very different, with a numerically strong and vocal opposition.

Considering the BMC’s electoral history since 1997, it is rare for the opposition to cross the 100-seat mark. Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal said this election marks a turning point in civic politics. “This time, the opposition will be a key decision-maker in the BMC,” said Padwal, who represents Ward 206 and has served two terms. He added that for the past four years, decisions affecting Mumbai were taken by the state government and implemented by the BMC administrator without much discussion. He said the new house will change that trend.

“Now, the ruling parties will have to listen to the opposition before taking any major decision,” he said, further adding that with such numbers, the opposition is likely to get better representation in important committees such as the standing committee, education committee, health committee and improvement committee. Padwal also pointed out that several major policy decisions in the BMC require a two-thirds majority, making consultation with the opposition unavoidable.

“No one can impose decisions on the BMC or on Mumbaikars without discussion any longer,” said senior BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde, who has won from Ward 106 for the fifth time, also acknowledged the changed political reality.

“This house has a good balance of power and opposition, and that is healthy for democracy,” he added.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said the strong opposition could redefine the functioning of the BMC. “This is a good number for the opposition, but the real test will be how effectively they raise issues,” he noted, adding that for the first time in 25 years, the Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) will play the role of opposition in the BMC.

“This time, the opposition will truly become the voice of Mumbaiites,” Deshpande said. He also pointed to challenges, including the presence of many first-time corporators and the need for opposition leaders to keep their members united. He added that given the current political equations, expectations are high that the Sena (UBT) will take the lead in holding the ruling alliance accountable.

Former BMC commissioner DM Sukhtankar said, “Only numbers are not enough; how corporators use this platform and which issues they raise matter more.”

He said meaningful debate, a respect for rules and consistent follow-up on civic issues will decide whether this strong opposition can truly influence governance.