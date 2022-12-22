Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Explosion at a plant in Ambernath leaves one dead, two injured

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The local police said the mishap took place when Kadam had filled air in the pressure control valve and was putting it to test. Suddenly, there was an explosion and the lid of the pressure control valve came towards him with great force, leaving him unconscious on the floor

ByN K Gupta

Ambernath A 28-year-old worker was killed and two others injured after an explosion took place during the testing of an air pressure control valve at a company in Ambernath on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Neilsen India Private Limited company in the Anand Nagar area in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Ambernath on Tuesday night. The company manufactures valves, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shrikant Suresh Kadam, who lived with wife, daughter and parents at Boradpada village in Badlapur.

The local police said the mishap took place when Kadam had filled air in the pressure control valve and was putting it to test. Suddenly, there was an explosion and the lid of the pressure control valve came towards him with great force, leaving him unconscious on the floor. Two other workers suffered minor injuries and were discharged after first aid. Kadam was rushed to a nearby hospital in Anand Nagar where he was declared dead during treatment.

He had suffered serious injuries to his face and chest. The police said that after conducting the post-mortem the body was handed over to family members for final rites.

Supriya Deshmukh, assistant police inspector from Titwala police said, “A case has been booked against Suhas Shah (manager) and Sachin Meharu (supervisor) under the charges of causing death by negligence and causing hurt to a person by an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life. No arrest has been made yet.”

Thursday, December 22, 2022
