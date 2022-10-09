Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Explosion at Maharashtra power generation station; 1 dead, 2 injured

Explosion at Maharashtra power generation station; 1 dead, 2 injured

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 07:33 PM IST

The blast took place at the power station of Maharashtra Power Generation Company at Uran in Navi Mumbai.

The blast took place at the power station of Maharashtra Power Generation Company at Uran in Navi Mumbai.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

One person was killed and two others injured following an explosion at a power station in Maharashtra's Uran — about 48 km from Mumbai – on Sunday. The blast took place at the power station of Maharashtra Power Generation Company at Uran in Navi Mumbai.

According to the initial assessment, the boiler pump exploded at the gas turbine power station of the company, which triggered a fire, an official was quoted by news agency PTI. The incident reportedly took place at around 4:15pm.

A junior engineer was among three people who sustained serious burn injuries and had to be rushed to the National Burns Center Hospital at Airoli. One of them was declared dead before arrival, the official said.

The exact reason behind the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

(With agency inputs)

