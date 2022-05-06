Faced with lacklustre response, MNS shifts focus to signature campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques
Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) campaign against loudspeakers used by mosques failed to evoke much response on Wednesday, especially with regards to broadcasting Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques, the party has now shifted its focus to signature campaigns and complaining to the police helpline 100 against the loudspeakers.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s crackdown on the MNS workers as well as heavy police bandobast, especially outside mosques, to prevent any untoward incident blunted the right-wing party’s aggression. In addition, the police department also convinced a majority of mosques not to broadcast Azaan on the loudspeakers or do so within the permissible decibel limit.
Many mosques in Malegaon removed their loudspeakers, while those in Bhiwandi toned down their volumes. “We want to respect the Supreme Court’s order,” said the cleric of a mosque which removed the loudspeakers. Many mosques also decided to skip broadcasting the early morning Azaan since it violates the SC guidelines which bar the use of loudspeakers between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am.
MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said that the campaign against loudspeakers continues. “It is now the citizens who have now taken the initiative of signature campaigns. People troubled by loudspeakers have called up the police. What alternative do the people have now?” questioned Sardesai.
Some of the MNS leaders have started online signature campaigns but physical campaigns are still to take place. “The police department is still after us and is raiding our houses. We cannot start it now,” said an MNS leader from South Mumbai.
The MNS cut a sorry figure as its general secretary Sandeep Deshpande was seen running away from the police in his car injuring a female police personnel Rohini Mali in the incident. The police has booked Deshpande under various sections, including assault to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.
They are also on the lookout for Deshpande and his colleague Santosh Dhuri. “We have erred on this front and lost the sympathy of the police by this incident,” said a leader, requesting anonymity.
Raj Thackeray tried to ease things by saying that he wishes to meet Mali.
Thackeray in his three rallies -- held at Shivaji Park, Thane and Aurangabad -- aggressively opposed the loudspeakers atop the mosques. He also threatened to broadcast the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the volume outside mosques.
However, the campaign began going downhill on Tuesday after the Aurangabad police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Raj Thackeray for provocative speech. Additionally, thousands of MNS activists were served notices, while many others were externed outside the city limits.
Following the developments, Raj on Tuesday night expanded the scope of his campaign by asking citizens to adopt a three-fold campaign against these loudspeakers.
“Hanuman Chalisa should be broadcasted opposite mosques. All local associations and individual citizens need to undertake a signature campaign against these loudspeakers. Citizens should also dial number 100 (police helpline) as soon as the loudspeaker is heard and complain to the police department about the inconvenience caused to them,” Raj posted on his social media account.
Political analyst Hemant Desai dubbed the move as mellowing down of the MNS. “The MNS is facing the heat of the state government. The government has conveyed to the MNS that it means business and will not tolerate any breakdown of the law and order,” said Desai.
This can be demonstrated from the fact that Raj on Wednesday tried to put a brave face claiming said it was not a one-day agitation and people should ensure it reaches a logical conclusion.
After a series of defeats in successive elections, Raj Thackeray in January 2020 reinvented his party by shifting towards Hindutva. He unveiled a new saffron flag with a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the party’s name below it. Last year, during Dussehra, the MNS had put up ‘Proud to be Hindu’ banners in many places across the city
-
Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each
Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state. “92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” additional chief secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, medical health said in a press statement. Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases.
-
Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team
According to public relation officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the a resident of Ghoorpur, 25, woman Rizwana Begum, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari. Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of 'Operation Meri Saheli', were asked to help the woman passenger.
-
Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark
Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses. On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.
-
Maha clocks over 200 Covid cases on Thursday, after a gap of 42 days
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200 mark since March 25 as it added 233 fresh Covid-19 cases. On March 25, the state had recorded 275 cases. For the second day straight, Mumbai saw over 100 cases, with 130 new infections reported on Thursday. In 20 days, the state's active case count almost doubled. On April 16, Maharashtra saw its lowest active caseload with 626 cases, which climbed to 1109 on May 5.
-
Class 10, 12 board exams: With govt schools bursting at the seams, non-board classes told to stay home in Ludhiana
With the date sheets for the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 exams clashing, government schools, which are already bursting at the seams, have asked non-board classes to stay at home. Principals are also having a tough time running schools in the absence of teachers as most of them have been allocated exam duties by the PSEB, block nodal officers or district education officer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics