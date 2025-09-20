Mumbai: The state transport department on Friday suspended the issuance of faceless learner’s license, stating that the system was being misused by youngsters to procure learners license without appearing for the necessary online test. An expert committee is set to submit a comprehensive report on the issue and recommend possible improvements at the earliest. Faceless LL system suspended in light of malpractices

“The National Informatics Centre’s (NIC’s) security software can be bypassed, allowing someone other than the actual candidate to appear and pass the learner’s licence test. These issues are serious and indicate widespread malpractice. There is a high risk of fake learner’s licenses being issued, which could pose not only a threat to road safety but also a security concern,” said a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official.

NIC plays a vital role in faceless learner’s license (LL) services by providing the technological infrastructure and developing the software that enables the entire online application and testing process. The transport department has sent a letter to the NIC, requesting to temporarily suspend faceless learners’ license services until a robust plan to avoid malpractices is made.

Earlier this week, a high-level meeting was chaired by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik to discuss the faceless learner’s licence system, where technical and security-related flaws were highlighted. It was also observed that the system allowed applicants to alter information related to Aadhaar data, date of birth, address and name on the learner’s licence, which is a violation of rules.

Sarnaik said students who have passed class 12 and completed 18 years are obtaining learner’s license through this system and driving vehicles without a driving license holder seated beside them. “It is mandatory for a learner to be accompanied by a person holding a permanent driving licence while driving. But there have been multiple instances where young individuals have violated these rules while recklessly driving vehicles, resulting in accidents,” said Sarnaik.

“Furthermore, in several drunk driving cases, it has come to light that the involved drivers only had learner’s license. To curb such serious issues, a comprehensive overhaul of the faceless learner’s licence system is essential,” he added.

While asking the RTO to rectify the identified flaws, Sarnaik also directed the NIC to implement technical and security measures to ensure there is no possibility of malpractices, going forward. Until then, learner’s licence tests are to be conducted only at RTOs under the direct supervision of department officers and with strict verification procedures.

The authorities are also looking at alternative methods such as adopting a third-party model to conduct faceless learner’s license tests. The government has sought a comprehensive report on the matter from an expert committee, which is expected to recommend the necessary improvements at the earliest.