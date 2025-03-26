Fadnavis claims NCP (SP) behind sexual harassment case against BJP minister

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged that senior NCP (SP) leaders were involved in a conspiracy to frame BJP minister Jaykumar Gore in an alleged sexual harassment case. He named working NCP president Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar and Prabhakar Deshmukh and said that they were in touch with the woman and her two accomplices. Fadnavis also said that the police would investigate their roles in the case. Mumbai, India – Jan 24, 2024: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar arrives at party office prior to his appearance before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Gore, who holds the rural development portfolio, found himself in a sticky situation after opposition leaders sought his resignation for allegedly sending nude pictures to a woman. They claimed that the minister had apologised before a court and also paid a fine of ₹10,000 for disposing of the case. The issue was also raised in the state assembly.

“It was a clear cut-case of blackmailing, as the woman who made the allegations was trapped by the police after she sought to extort money from the minister,” claimed Fadnavis. “She was caught red-handed accepting the cash. The police also have the audio call recordings in which the extortion bid was discussed.”

Three people have been arrested in the case: the woman who filed the complaint and her alleged accomplices, Anil Subedar and Tushar Kharat. “All three conspired to extort money from Gore,” said Fadnavis. “The police have all the evidence, including WhatsApp and mobile phone conversations.”

During the investigation, the police discovered that leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) were connected to the case, claimed Fadnavis, giving a political angle to the case. “I have proof that Prabhakar Deshmukh spoke to all three accused 100 times,” he said. “Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar also made calls to Tushar Kharat. Even the videos related to the case were sent to them (Sule and Rohit). They need to do some introspection. All this will now be investigated.”

The chief minister also reminded the opposition that they were political opponents, not enemies, and urged leaders to refrain from politics that could end someone’s career.

Kharat is a journalist who runs his own YouTube channel. He was arrested by the Satara police in an extortion case on March 9. The woman was also arrested after she was allegedly caught accepting extortion money of ₹1 crore on March 21.

Rohit Pawar responded to the allegations, saying that he was ready to face any probe. “Give our call detail records (CDR); we are ready to face an investigation but we will not keep quiet. We will approach the court,” he said and dared the government to start an investigation against Gore. “With his level of corruption, if an enquiry were to be started, he would lose his ministerial position in one month,” he declared. Rohit also emphasised that they were approached by the woman and the journalist seeking justice and not vice-versa.

Supriya Sule, when questioned by reporters, denied any involvement in the case but said she was ready to cooperate in the investigation. She said she knew Kharat since he was a journalist but had no idea who the other two were.

“I was surprised to hear my name being taken by the chief minister, as I have not made any personal statement against anyone,” she said. “I made only one statement in this case; I questioned where ₹1 crore of cash came from, as it is very difficult to get so much cash after demonetisation.” The Baramati MP was referring to the ₹1 crore that was used to trap the woman in the alleged extortion bid.

Sule also reiterated that demonetisation had been initiated by PM Modi supposedly to eradicate black money and bring everyone under the banking system. “Then how come so much cash can be arranged?” she asked. “The people need to know who withdrew it from which bank and other details.”