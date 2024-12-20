Fadnavis: Metro-3 between Colaba and Seepz to be ready by May 2025

NAGPUR: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the legislative Assembly on Thursday that Metro-3 between Colaba and Seepz would be fully operational by May 2025, with the expected ridership of 1.7 million. He said that the Metro line has the potential to change the lifeline of Mumbai. Fadnavis: Metro-3 betn Colaba and Seepz to be ready by May 2025

While replying to the debate on congratulatory motion on governor’s address to both the houses, Fadnavis said that of the 374-km network planned for MMR, 70-km is already operational and 20-km more will be operational soon. “The second phase of the Metro-3 between BKC and Colaba will increase the ridership from current ridership of 6 lakh,” he said.

Fadnavis also announced that the government has decided to extend the period to convert collector lands on which cooperative housing societies are standing from Class II to I by one year. He said that the period given for the conversion has come to an end and the decision would give respite to societies. According to revenue officials, of the 80,000 housing societies in Mumbai, around 22,000 class II lands are collector land. The conversion to Class I will facilitate the redevelopment of the buildings in dilapidated conditions. Class I conversion is freehold ownership to the societies giving them more powers of ownership. The conversion is done after charging a certain premium.

The CM also said that the Wadhavan port, being developed at a cost of ₹76,000 crore, would drive the development of the state and help it to retain its top position for the next 30 years. “The port in Palghar will help us in developing fourth Mumbai in the Vasai-Virar belt,” he said. “It will be complemented with the third airport, proposed on reclaimed land.”

Fadnavis further said that the sixth installment of Ladki Bahin Yojana will be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries immediately after the end of winter session on December 21. He said that there would not be blanket review of the beneficiaries, but the accounts with complaints of fake beneficiaries will be scrutinised. “Some people opened 3-4 accounts, while there are cases of male applicants also opening accounts. Scrutiny of such accounts is imperative,” he said.