Fadnavis to audit ministers’ performance after one year of government in December

MUMBAI: After the recent overhauling of the Gujarat cabinet by CM Bhupendra Patel, where all fresh faces were sworn in, ministers in the Mahayuti government have reason to be tense. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that he will conduct an audit of their performance when the government completes one year on December 5—an announcement that is particularly worrisome for a few ministers from the Shiv Sena who have been accused of corruption and irregularities.

The CM mentioned the audit during an interaction with Mumbai media persons on Wednesday and Nagpur journalists on Thursday in the context of the recent political developments in Gujarat. “Whatever happened in Gujarat happened after two and a half years. In Maharashtra, we haven’t even completed a year,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur. Through these two statements, he ruled out an immediate reshuffle and at the same time kept a sword hanging over his ministers’ heads.

During the monsoon session of the state legislature, three ministers—minister of home and revenue Yogesh Kadam, social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat and soil and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod—were on the radar of the opposition and even legislators from the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab alleged that Yogesh Kadam had used his position to bless the illegal sand trade in Ratnagiri and also demanded his resignation over the running of a dance bar in Kandivali, which was raided by the police. The bar’s license is in the name of his Kadam’s mother but the minister claimed it had been leased out to a third person to run.

Shirsat’s case had been raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and then leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve. Danve alleged that Shirsat’s son Siddhant had bought a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar through alleged irregularities in the auction. Fadnavis had then announced a high-level inquiry into the allegations, leaving Shirsat fuming. During the same period, Shinde’s other colleague and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod was accused by BJP MLC Sandeep Joshi of corrupt practices in his department’s transfers. Joshi is another close aide of Fadnavis.

When contacted, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik from the Shiv Sena said that Fadnavis had full authority to review his ministers’ performances, and both Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar would also be part of the process.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve welcomed the announcement of a performance audit and expressed hope that the CM would throw out the corrupt ministers. “The Mahayuti government is full of inefficient ministers,” he said. “So after the performance audit, most of them should ideally be sent home. But we hope that at least those with charges of corruption against them will be dismissed.”