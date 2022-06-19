Fake NCB officials arrested for threatening asst film director and extorting ₹2L
Mumbai: Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly impersonating the officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The accused allegedly extorted ₹2 lakh from an assistant film director by threatening to arrest him for supplying drugs at Bollywood parties.
According to the DN Nagar police officers, the three men have been identified as Deepak Vilas Jadhav, Punkajkumar Pal, and Sachin Santosh Singh, who was taken into custody from the Western Express Highway at Jogeshwari after the cops laid a trap and asked the victim to call the accused to collect the remaining cash.
The incident took place on Wednesday, last week when the victim went to a bar in Andheri to have drinks with a friend. At about 9pm, when he exited the bar to go to his residence in Amboli, Andheri West, two autorickshaws intercepted him and asked him to sit inside. The six men in the two rickshaws introduced themselves as NCB officers, who claimed that they were following the victim and said that they had received a tip-off that the victim had been supplying drugs (Mephedrone MD) to Bollywood parties and had a history of consumption.
The accused then took the victim near the Andheri-Juhu bridge and threatened to arrest him unless he paid them ₹2 lakh. The victim said that he did not have his ATM cards and cash with him. “The men then called up my father using my mobile phone and asked him to come to the Andheri-Juhu bridge with the cash if he did not want his son arrested,” said the victim.
“The man told my father that his name was Patil, and had been working for NCB Mumbai division. With an intimidating tone, the man claimed to be part of the same squad that arrested Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case,” said the victim.
The victim’s father reached the spot but could not arrange for ₹2 lakh and gave the kidnappers ₹1 lakh. The men then took the cash and told the victim’s father to pay the rest of the money in two days or they would issue an arrest warrant for his son.
On Thursday, the victim’s father received a call from one of the accused, asking about the rest of the amount. The father negotiated with the accused and agreed to pay the money by Saturday. After the phone call, the victim’s father got suspicious and called up the NCB office to check if Patil worked there. Upon learning that there was no officer named Patil there, the father-son duo approached the DN Nagar police and registered a complaint.
The police officers asked the victim to then answer the accused when he calls on Saturday and ask him to pick up the remaining ₹1 lakh from Western Express Highway. When the three accused reached the spot in the wee hours of Sunday, the police laid a trap and arrested them. “We are now trying to find out and trace the three-absconding accused,” said a police officer from DN Nagar police station.
