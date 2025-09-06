Family caught for drunk driving assaults police

MUMBAI: Five members of a family, two men and three women, allegedly assaulted three police personnel on Tuesday night in Kandivali when they were caught for drunk driving. While the two men were arrested soon after the incident and released on notice of appearance, the three women are still on the run, the police said. The accused were caught driving in an intoxicated state, after which they assaulted the police to stop them from taking any action. (Pic for representation)

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 11:45 pm near Akurli Road Subway in Kandivali when the main accused, Ajay Bamane, was driving the car in an intoxicated state. The police personnel stationed at the spot for nakabandi, noticed that Bamane was drunk and stopped his car, after which he and four of his relatives, who were in the car, started to argue with the police.

“To stop the police from taking action against Bamane, they abused and manhandled three police personnel. Police constable Siddharth Kini and two woman constables were assaulted,” said a police officer.

The police said that on being alerted for backup, a few more policemen from the Santa Nagar station rushed to the spot and arrested Ajay and his brother, Ganesh Bamane, who were manhandling the police. Subsequently, a case was registered against the five individuals in the early hours on Wednesday, after which Ajay and Ganesh were released on notice of appearance. The three women in the car, Vidya Sonawane, Vijaya Bhat, and Varsha Bamane, are still on the run, said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.

“Based on the complaint filed by police constable Siddharth Kini, a case was registered against the five individuals for arguing with the police, manhandling, and obstructing them from doing their duty,” the officer added.