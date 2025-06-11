Family of Hotel City Kinara fire victims: ‘We got justice today’

MUMBAI: Although the tragedy and decade-long legal battle have taken a toll, it has also brought closure for the families of the victims. Mumbai, India - Oct. 16, 2015: Short circuit at Hotel Kinara Kurla West in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 16, 2015. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“It’s been a long journey but we’ve got justice today. It will be ten years since the incident this October. However, we had faith in the judicial system,” said Rekha Thapar, mother of Akash Thapar, who was 19 years old when he died in the blaze, and a resident of GTB Nagar, Sion Koliwada.

Akash’s sister Monica Thapar said the pursuit of justice had tested their patience “but I want to quote the famous saying, ‘Justice delayed but never denied’.”

Monica added, “It was a horribly traumatic experience and, emotionally, very disturbing. With the case underway, we were in a state of limbo for more than a decade. Even though we have some sort of closure now, I will carry the pain of my brother’s death as long as I live.”

Jacinta D’Souza, mother of Bernadette D’Souza, who was just 18 when she died in the fire, told HT, “At last we’ve got justice for our children. The emotional loss will always be there; our children will never come back. I lost my husband in 2013 and then my daughter. I always knew justice would prevail and my daughter would rest in peace.”

Jacinta, who lives in Everard Nagar, Sion, added, “I am a mother and I cannot get over the loss. My daughter was very lively and I thought she would do well in life, but God has His own plan. We have struggled a lot in the last decade but I urged the other parents not to lose hope. I am happy we have done something for our children. They had such a bright future.”

On the BMC ignoring lapses in the eaterie and still granting it a licence, Jacinta remarked, ”During every hearing in court, the BMC was pulled up. This is what they need. It is the richest civic organisation in the country and the officials are all corrupt. Earlier, they did not install fire extinguishers. The fire compliance was followed later when the issue was raised.”