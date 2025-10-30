Farm labourer arrested for killing 65-year-old woman who resisted rape in Bhiwandi

THANE: A 34-year-old man allegedly killed a 65-year-old woman in Bhiwandi after she resisted his attempt to rape her. The woman was found dead on her farm in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday afternoon and the accused was arrested the next day.

According to the police, the woman had gone to her fields in Chavebhare village around noon on Tuesday. When she didn’t return home in the evening, her family began searching for her and found her lying dead in the fields.

The victim’s relatives filed a complaint at the Ganeshpuri police station. Considering the seriousness of the crime, Abhinav Mittal, additional superintendent of police, Thane Rural, and Rahul Zalte, deputy superintendent of police, along with the local police team, visited the crime spot and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where the postmortem was conducted.

According to the relatives, she was not murdered in a robbery because gold ornaments weighing around 50–60 grams were still on her. They alleged she was sexually assaulted and then killed by stones. Residents in the neighbourhood staged a protest outside the hospital demanding a proper investigation and strict punishment for the accused.

A police officer said the suspect is a contractual farm labourer hailing from Wada tehsil. He had been working in a nearby field for around a year and knew the victim. As per the investigation, the accused has admitted that he raped her, and she resisted. As the two knew each other and she might expose his actions, he bludgeoned her to death. Rahul Zalte said they have arrested the accused.

The accused was booked under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for four days.