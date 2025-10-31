Farm loan waiver to be announced by June 2026: CM

Mumbai: After three days of massive protests by farmers in Nagpur seeking a farm loan waiver, the Mahayuti government on Thursday assured them that a farm loan waiver would be announced by June 30, 2026. The assurance was given during a meeting between representatives of the protesting farmers and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers late in the evening on Thursday. CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

“We explained to the farmer leaders that as per norms, farm loans can be recovered till June 30, 2026. The government will announce a loan waiver before that date, as per suggestions of the committee appointed to recommend measures to improve farmers’ financial condition,” Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.

The committee is likely to submit its report by April, Fadnavis said.

The protesting farmers were represented in the meeting by Bachchu Kadu, Raju Shetti, Ajit Nawale and Wamanrao Chatap. From the government’s side, apart from Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule participated in the discussions.

Farmers, particularly from the Vidarbha region, have been protesting in Nagpur since Tuesday, blocking roads and throwing normal life out of gear. The state government had, on Tuesday, appealed to Kadu, who is leading the agitation, to come to Mumbai for discussions. Since he turned down the plea, two ministers, Pankaj Bhoyar and Ashish Jaiswal, were sent to Nagpur on Wednesday to initiate a dialogue with him and other farmer leaders. Subsequently, on Thursday morning, Fadavis invited them to the city for further talks.

During the meeting held at the Sahyadri guest house late in the evening on Thursday, Fadnavis and other ministers assured farmer leaders that a loan waiver would be announced by June 2026, before the loan recovery period ended. Since heavy rains and floods had damaged crops in many parts of the state, the immediate need was to compensate farmers for crop loss, the ministers told Kadu and other farm leaders.

“We have already released ₹8,000 crore and approved the release of another ₹11,000 crore. Let us concentrate on it for now,” Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters later.

Bacchu Kadu expressed satisfaction with Thursday’s development.

“They have given us a date for announcing a farm loan waiver, which was our main demand. Now, all those leading the agitation will sit together and decide on ending the protests,” he said.