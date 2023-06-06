Bike hits taxi in overtaking bid, 3-year-old girl dies

MUMBAI: A father’s attempt to overtake a taxi on Lalbaug flyover turned fatal for his three-year-old daughter on Sunday evening. The bike skid and hit the taxi resulting in the death of the girl due to grievous head injuries. HT Image

According to the Kalachowki police officials, the biker, Umesh Dhanaji Taak, 32, a resident of Kumbharwada in Dharavi, his wife, Vaishali, 27, and three-year-old Riyanshi were headed to Mumbadevi Temple in Kalbadevi.

The man escaped with minor injuries as he was wearing a helmet, but his wife suffered severe injuries and Riyanshi died.

“When their bike reached Lalbaug flyover, the rider attempted to overtake a taxi but lost control and dashed the car from behind. As the bike was at high speed, all of them fell on the road and suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby Masina Hospital in Byculla,” said a police officer from Kalachowki police station.

“Umesh’s wife Vaishali was admitted to Masina Hospital from where she was shifted to Sion Hospital. The woman is said to be stable, but still under observation. The girl was sitting in the middle of the mother and father and suffered injuries to her head which led to her death. She was the only daughter of the couple,” said the police officer.

The police said they have booked Umesh, who works with a Pharma company as a salesman, for rash driving, causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence, said the police officer.