Mumbai: A 34-year-old unemployed man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter by flinging her onto the floor during a heated argument with his wife in Kurla. The accused, identified as Parvez Siddique, had been out of work for six months and previously worked as an electrician with a contractor. Father arrested for killing infant daughter during argument with wife

According to the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police, the incident occurred at 12:30 pm at Building No 36, LIG Colony, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla West. The complainant, Saba Siddique, 26, mother of the deceased, lives there with her husband, their three daughters—aged five years, two and a half years, and three months—as well as her in-laws and three brothers-in-law. While Parvez was unemployed, his brothers worked in pharmaceutical firms and supported the family financially.

The altercation began when Saba, while feeding her eldest daughter, scolded and slapped her for not eating properly. This enraged Parvez, who started physically assaulting his wife. Seeking refuge, Saba moved to the living room while carrying her three-month-old daughter. However, Parvez followed, hurling abuses at both his wife and his parents, who were present in the room. In a fit of rage, he snatched the infant from his wife’s arms and flung her onto the floor before storming out of the house.

Parvez’s mother immediately picked up the critically injured baby and informed her younger sons, who rushed the child to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. However, doctors declared the infant dead before admission. The hospital authorities subsequently alerted the VB Nagar police station.

A police team arrived at the hospital, recorded Saba Siddique’s statement, and registered a case against Parvez Siddique under Sections 103 (murder) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was arrested soon after the crime, confirmed Senior Inspector Ravindra Kshirsagar of VB Nagar police station.