Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident.
The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel.
His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents. The youngest child, Vihan, was sitting on the petrol tank in front of his father.
After reaching the winding Karnala gorge at around 8pm, the bike collided head-on with a wall on the side of the road. After crashing on to the wall, the bike fell outside a small bridge, causing injuries to all. All four were rushed to MGM Hospital by the people. In the investigations, it was found that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the father. Hence, on May 1, the Panvel City police registered a case against the father.
“Vihan, who was critically injured, died during treatment while the other three are still undergoing treatment. The family was on its way to their hometown in Poynad, when the accident occurred. While the father works as a salesman at a Pharma company in Vashi, mother works as operator at the same firm,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Panvel City police station said.
-
PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said hCapt Amarinder'sparty and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
-
Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.
-
25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
In April, there has been a positive response for children's vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated. Thane Municipal Corporation is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed. In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group.
-
Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places. Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains.
-
Education system in Himachal has collapsed: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government for the 'deteriorating' quality of education under the current regime. In a statement issued here, former Himachal director general of police and AAP's state spokesperson ID Bhandari claimed that under the BJP rule the education system in the state had completely collapsed and today parents don't want to enrol their wards in government schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics