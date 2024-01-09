MUMBAI: Two near-misses on the Central Railway (CR) tracks involving the same signal pole have become a bone of contention between the railway authorities and motormen. ‘Faulty signal pole’ becomes bone of contention between CR, motormen

On January 6, two alert motormen made sudden stops between Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi stations when they spotted a stationary train 100 to 150 metres away despite a yellow signal for it to pass. But despite their presence of mind, the CR administration was quick to blame the first motorman for breaching what they believed must have been a red signal, and made it a case of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD). The motorman was also reprimanded for this incident.

“However, as there were two back-to-back incidents at the same signal pole in a matter of minutes, the matter didn’t escalate,” said a union leader from the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS). “The possibility of a failure was taken into consideration after photographic evidence was submitted.”

CRMS also put up a protest poster on the notice board inside the motorman lobby at CSMT, where it stated that the two motormen had prevented a major mishap but instead of praising them, the administration blamed them and gave them mental stress.

According to sources within the motormen fraternity, in the first incident, motorman K Yadav saw Signal Number 5602 at around 12.25 pm while moving towards Vithalwadi station. Describing the situation in a letter addressed to the CR administration, Yadav stated that the signal aspect was yellow. After a few metres, the train approached a curvature and he saw another train at a short distance, after which he immediately applied the brakes. There were two other railway staffers inside the motor cab.

Within minutes, another incident occurred on the same signal pole. According to railway unions, the train was approaching the signal, which was then red. The signal turned yellow and further upgraded to double yellow. While the train must halt when the signal aspect is red, it starts moving when it turns yellow and can gain over 30 kmph when it turns double yellow. When the signal finally turns green, the train can move at the permissible speed.

According to the letter by the second motorman Kamlesh J, the signal aspect turned from yellow to double yellow, but there was another train ahead. There were other rail staffers as well who then clicked pictures of this double yellow signal, and the train ahead in the same frame. Hindustan Times has a copy of both letters.

Sources said the administration gave a warning to the motormen for breaching the signal. “Thankfully, there was photographic proof,” said a CRMS leader. “We have demanded that no action be taken against these motormen, who prevented a mishap. It could have proved dangerous if a long-distance train was speeding ahead, seeing a double yellow signal. The administration should check these faulty signals.”

Confirming the motormen’s stand, Swapnil Nila, chief PRO, CR, said that Saturday’s incident was most likely due to material failure of the signal. “The matter is being investigated, and the signal system is being inspected by the relevant department,” he said.

CR has been having its fair share of trouble with the signalling system in the suburban rail corridor. On Monday afternoon, there was yet another signal failure incident at Thakurli, which led to Kalyan-bound trains being detained and diverted, affecting railway operations by over an hour. In the past, CR authorities have also stated that there are 40 signals in the suburban rail corridor that motormen have visibility issues with, and these are being addressed.