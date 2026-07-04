FDA cracks down on ‘energy drinks’

MUMBAI: Makers of ‘energy drinks’ have been told to stop mislabelling these products as such a classification does not exist under the law, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to the 10-12 manufacturers of these drinks, FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde said on Friday.

“There are specifications including content and criteria for labelling drinks, whether caffeinated, aerated, carbonated, non-alcoholic or others, depending on their

content. According to FSSAI regulations, ‘energy drinks’ is not a category. Hence, manufacturers have been told to desist from labelling their products as such,” Munde said, adding that the FDA will act against violations of the FSSAI’s labelling and adverting standards.

So-called energy drinks were also discussed in the state legislature on Friday, with MLAs flagging the sale of products such as ‘Sting’, ‘Cutting Paan’ and flavoured milk outside schools. They claimed in some cases narcotic drugs are supplied through these products.

In a related development, Munde told the media that so-called energy drinks had warnings printed on their labels, prohibiting their consumption by minors and pregnant women. He said that while these drinks are not being banned, they are barred from being sold within a radius of 500 metres around schools.

He said the FDA is training school teachers across the state to familiarise them about regulations concerning not just these drinks but also food being sold in and around school premises, including canteens.

Action against eateries

As part of the FDA’s ongoing drive against food service establishments, Munde said the FDA has inspected 154 hotels and restaurants across the state and cancelled the registration of 32 establishments on July 1 and 2. Of the 154 establishments, 66 eating houses were served improvement notices, giving them a chance to comply while prohibited goods like paan masala and gutka worth ₹2.41 crore were recovered.

Thirteen persons were arrested for selling and transporting these substances, five places were sealed and four vehicles seized. Action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011.

Haffkine institute

The state government has announced that the Haffkine Institute will not be privatised. FDA minister Narhari Zirwal said “not a single inch” of the 75-acre land of the institute would be given to any private entity. Admitting that 26 officers were appointed to head the institute in four years, Zirwal announced the appointment of FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to head the institute. He was replying to questions raised by MLAs in the state legislative assembly on Friday.