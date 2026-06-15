MUMBAI: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized cosmetic products worth over ₹5 lakh during raids on two establishments in Kalbadevi and Kandivali, alleging misleading claims, incomplete labelling and unlicensed manufacturing. FDA cracks down on misleading cosmetic products

During an inspection at Beauty Centre in Crawford Market on Saturday, FDA officials found several cosmetic products carrying claims related to breast enlargement, butt enhancement, fat burning and skin improvement. According to the FDA, the products lacked mandatory details such as batch numbers, manufacturing licence numbers and manufacturer information.

The seized stock, valued at ₹1.2 lakh, included various essential oil blends marketed with therapeutic and cosmetic claims.

In a separate operation, FDA officials raided Radiant Creations in Kandivali (West) on June 13 and found drugs and cosmetics being manufactured without a valid licence. Officials also discovered raw materials, machinery and finished products intended for sale.

Drugs, cosmetics, raw materials and equipment worth ₹3.97 lakh were seized from the premises. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

In another enforcement action, the FDA stopped the sale of allegedly misbranded cosmetic products worth ₹29.45 lakh at a facility in Karad, Satara district. An inspection revealed that several products lacked mandatory information on inner labels, including batch numbers, manufacturing dates and manufacturer details, despite such information appearing on the outer packaging.

FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would continue its zero-tolerance approach towards misleading, substandard and unlicensed products. “Protecting consumers’ health and ensuring the availability of safe products remain our foremost priorities,” he said.