Festive weekend to see heavy rainfall

MUMBAI: The city is bracing for a wet weekend, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Saturday and Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. IMD has issued an orange alert for rains over the weekend. (PTI)

According to the district forecast, Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad will see moderate showers on Thursday, which are expected to intensify on Friday. A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday ahead of the heavier spells forecast for the weekend.

An IMD official said the intensification is due to a northwestward movement of a weather system from the Bay of Bengal toward Maharashtra. So far this monsoon, the IMD’s Colaba weather station has recorded 2,463 mm of rain, while the Santacruz observatory has logged 3,301 mm, ensuring the seven lakes supplying water to the city are now full.