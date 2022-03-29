Fewer international passengers test positive
Mumbai Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows a decline in the number of international passengers testing positive for Covid at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
However, with the resumption of all international flights after two years and a large-scale outbreak of Covid infections in some countries, city doctors have recommended continuation of stringent surveillance of international passengers at the country’s second busiest airport.
As per civic data, 909 (2.29%) of 39,604 international passengers screened at CSMAI in January tested positive for Covid. In February, 56 or 0.30% of 18,576 passengers tested positive. Till date in March, nine passengers out of 2,116 screened (0.42%) have tested positive for the virus.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Our 24 civic ward war rooms had the responsibility to follow up with international passengers and help with contact tracing.” The ward war rooms made health follow-up calls to the passengers from the then ‘at risk’ countries like the United Kingdoms, Mauritius, China, Brazil, Israel, South Africa.
Kakani added, “While Mumbai airport has started its operation of 238 international flights from March 27, we will continue to do RT-PCR checks of random 2% of the passengers and compulsory RT-PCR of passengers who are not fully vaccinated.”
The civic body was also testing domestic passengers and from January to date, 10 domestic passengers out of 1,534 tested positive.
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state’s Covid task force, said that while the situation seems to be under control, one should continue to remain vigilant. “Things right now look okay with the third wave going away. However, a variant of concern like Omicron came from abroad. We should continue with our surveillance,” he said.
Another state task force member too said that while international flights have resumed, surveillance should continue. “International passengers should be screened for temperature and tests should be done if required. We can’t drop our guards even if cases are fewer in Mumbai. Some parts of the world are still seeing more cases,” said the doctor.
