MUMBAI: The Bhayandar police have registered an offence against two real estate companies for destroying mangroves spread over an area of 100 sq-mt in Bhayandar West. The police registered the case on January 18 under Section 15 and 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, on a complaint filed by talathi and rural revenue officer of Bhayandar, Amit Madhale. FIR against 2 real estate cos for destroying mangroves in Bhayandar

According to the FIR, after the city Mangrove Cell forwarded several complaints received by it about debris being dumped in a buffer zone of mangroves in Bhayandar to the Bhayander administration, Navghar’s talathi, Harshad Dhage, and range officer, Tushar Khedkar, visited the area in in September 2024, to verify the allegations.

As per the inspection report submitted by the officers and the land records, the plots where the debris was dumped were owned by Estate Investment Company Private Limited and Mira Real Estate Developers. The indiscriminate dumping had impacted 50 sq-mt of mangrove’s buffer adversely, as 10,000 to 12,000 kg of debris had been dumped in cement bags.

The officers further found that another 50-sq-mt plot in the same buffer had been filled with 8,00,000 to 1,00,000 kg of debris.

The FIR categorically mentioned that the two real estate companies had destroyed the mangroves and, hence, should be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Commenting on it, Stalin Dayananad, director of Vanashakti, an environment-related non-profit organisation, said, “It is good to see government authorities being proactive and coming forward to file an FIR. Next, they should try to get the buffer zone land restored to its original condition.”

Meanwhile, a police officer attached with Bhayandar police station said, “As per the primary information available with us, permission was given to the company by the local civic body and tehsildar to carry out fill works. We will investigate the case before initiating further action.”