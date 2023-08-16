Four years later, Doctor booked for infant’s death

MUMBAI: Four years later, an FIR has been registered against a doctor, on Tuesday, for causing the death of a newborn baby soon after delivery. A medical report submitted by a panel of JJ Hospital stated that the death occurred due to ‘gross negligence’ by the doctor. HT Image

The complainant, Imran Khan, 25, a scrap dealer who lives in Govandi, said that his sister Shabira Khan was admitted to Shabnam Hospital in Govandi on March 21, 2019.

On March 21, Dr Gulnar Shaikh, and he admitted her to the ward for delivery. Although, there were some complications, she was able to deliver the baby. They found that the baby was struggling to breathe but as the hospital lacked facilities, Dr Shaikh advised them to take the baby to Muskan Hospital.

The doctor at Muskan Hospital declared the baby dead before admission. “Due to no proper facility for oxygen in Shabnam hospital, the infant died,” said Imran in his statement to the Shivaji Nagar police.

The incident was reported to the police, and a woman police officer visited the hospital for inquiry. The police then asked JJ hospital to submit their medical opinion. A panel from the state-run hospital submitted their reports on August 14. The report stated that “there was mismanagement on the part of treating doctors, in this case, amounting to gross negligence.”

Meanwhile, Shabira Khan, the baby’s mother, died in 2022.

“We have registered a case based on the JJ hospital’s report, which came almost after four years. The accused is booked under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, additional commissioner of police.

