FIR registered in connection with the viral video involving NCP minister Zirwal

MUMBAI: Following the controversy involving NCP minister Narhari Zirwal after a video showing him and a transgender person went viral, the police have filed an FIR against the transgender individual’s brother for doctoring videos to threaten her. Following the controversy involving NCP minister Narhari Zirwal after a video showing him and a transgender person went viral, the police have filed an FIR against the transgender individual’s brother for doctoring videos to threaten her.

The video, apparently recorded months ago, depicts Zirwal, a transgender individual and another person in the bedroom of Zirwal’s official residence. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its recording and circulation have not been independently verified. However, after the video went viral, the transgender individual approached the police and said that their brother had doctored old videos, morphed them using AI technology and tried to blackmail and threaten them.

The accused had asked the transgender individual to get him a job in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department under Zirwal who is also a four-time MLA from Dindori assembly constituency and a leader of the tribal community. He threatened them claiming that he would make obscene videos of them go viral if he was not paid or given the job. Once the videos eventually went viral, Zirwal began facing criticism yet again. He had earlier been involved in a separate controversy after one of his staffers was arrested for accepting a bribe.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for insulting the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation.

The development comes as the NCP faces scrutiny over its alleged links to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The party recently faced the embarrassment of having its leader, Rupali Chakankar, step down as chairperson of the state women’s commission due to her proximity to Kharat, who was recently arrested for rape. The video has also increased pressure on the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP to take action against Zirwal.

The police said the case has been transferred to Cuffe Parade police station from Marine Drive police station as Zirwal’s official bungalow is in their jurisdiction.