Fire breaks out at cylinder godown in Mumbai's Versova, 4 injured
As many as four persons sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a cylinder godown on Wednesday in Mumbai's Versova area.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade team, the incident took place near the Anjuman school area on Yari road at around 10 am this morning.
Seven fire engines have rushed to the site along with police officials. The fire-brigade has declared it as a level-2 fire.
"The fire broke out due to cylinder blast," the officials at the spot informed.
"The injured has been rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment," they added.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Cooper Hospital Dr Niranjan informed that the injured have been identified as Rakesh Kadu, Laxman Kumvat, Manjit Khan and Mukesh Kumvat.
"Rakesh and Laxman have suffered 40 per cent burn injuries whereas Manjit and Mukesh suffered 60 percent burn injuries," he added.
More details are awaited.
