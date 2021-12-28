Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; 5 people suffer from suffocation
mumbai news

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; 5 people suffer from suffocation

  • Soon, smoke engulfed the whole building due to which some residents got trapped inside and on its terrace, the official said.
Fire brigade officials with three vehicles, police and ambulance rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. (Photo for representational purpose)
Fire brigade officials with three vehicles, police and ambulance rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. (Photo for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai

A fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai on Tuesday, following which at least five persons suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, an official said. 

The blaze erupted around 9 am in the electric meter room of the building of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) at Jankalyan Nagar in suburban Kandivali, he said.

 Soon, smoke engulfed the whole building due to which some residents got trapped inside and on its terrace, the official said. 

Fire brigade officials with three vehicles, police and ambulance rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. 

Around 40 people were rescued from the building. Five of them got suffocated and were sent to hospital where they were reported to be in stable condition, the official said. The fire was doused by around 11 am, he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai fire
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out