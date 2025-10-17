Fire brigade launches LPG safety drive in slums ahead of Diwali

Mumbai: Following a tragic fire in Kandivali due to an LPG gas leak at the Shivani Catering Services that claimed six lives and left a lone survivor, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has launched a large-scale LPG safety awareness campaign. The initiative, targeting slum areas and chawls across the city, comes just ahead of Diwali, a time when the number of fire-related incidents tend to spike.

Chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar announced that 37 fire stations in the city will participate in the campaign covering 200 high-risk locations. Each fire station will conduct daily sessions across 10 different locations during the festive period. These sessions aim to educate residents about LPG safety, how to detect gas leaks, and what to do in case of a fire. “During Diwali, the number of fire incidents increases. Many of these are related to improper use or handling of LPG cylinders,” said Ambulgekar.

A senior fire official emphasized that when cylinders are delivered, residents often overlook important safety checks. “Sometimes, the quarter pin is misaligned, causing gas leaks. We teach people how to identify and correct such issues,” he added.

The programme includes two-hour training sessions on how to handle potential gas leaks, precautions to take when cooking with LPG, and emergency measures in case of a blaze. These sessions will be attended by citizens and delivery agents alike. The fire brigade is also encouraging families to become more aware of safe practices when using gas at home.

To reinforce safety, the MFB has released guidelines asking people to regularly check for leaks, use exhaust fans, turn off the regulators and stove knobs, keep fire extinguishers or buckets of sand close by, keep the area ventilated, among many other dos and don’ts.