Fire brigade short of 1,200 men; recruitment to begin

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is facing a massive shortage of firemen and it will take the department at least 10 months to be fully operational. The unit has been working with shoestring staff since the last three years. The pandemic had put paid to all plans of filling the vacancies.

Now, after a nod from top brass of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and chief fire officer, S Y Manjrekar, a tender for recruitment has been issued. Manjrekar has assured the process will be completed in two months, following which the new recruits will be trained.

“The fire brigade is supposed to run on a total strength of 3500 men and we are short of 1200 personnel, making it a challenge to function. We are also short of 100 drivers,” said Manjrekar. All senior officers have given up their drivers who are now deployed on fire tenders. Fifty six drivers have been hired on contract to drive senior officers.

Incidentally, of the 1200 vacancies, approvals have come through for 910 personnel and 100 drivers.

The MFB has nearly 250 fire tenders, jumbo tankers, snorkel ladders, aerial ladder platform and foam tenders. There are 35 fire stations and 17 mini fire stations in the city, two of which have not been operational due to paucity of men, said Manjrekar.

The recruitment will start from December. “Thereafter, it will take two months to select the candidates and six months to train them. We will be in a comfortable position only by the end of 2023,” said Manjrekar.