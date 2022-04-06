Fire due to petrol-diesel pipeline leakage in Navi Mumbai brought under control
A major fire broke out between 7am and 8am on Tuesday in MIDC areas of Adavali and Bhutavali in Navi Mumbai, predominantly having commercial godowns and establishments.
The fire was doused with the joint efforts of fire personnel and fire tenders sourced from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) by 12 noon.
Preliminary findings by NMMC fire department revealed that the fire was due to a leakage from a petrol-diesel pipeline passing through the area going up to Delhi.
Corroborating this finding, Mahape MIDC senior police inspector, Rajendra Avhad, said, “We have filed an incident report wherein it was found that there was some leakage of diesel from the underground pipeline that led to the fire. The leakage was detected to be going on since Monday.”
Fire tenders were sourced from Vashi, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Nerul fire stations besides MIDC and TMC. By 10am, MIDC fire officer RB Patil stated of succeeding in bringing the fire under control by spraying foam to contain the spread of the oil leakage further into the channel while cooling operations were under way. To identify the leakage, supply of fuel through the pipeline was stopped.
“Fire tenders took more than four hours to bring the fire under control. A total of five fire tender vehicles were sent by NMMC. The primary requirement was foam to douse fire as the fuel from the pipeline had leaked into the adjacent drainage channel and with the presence of slums in close proximity, it was necessary to bring the fire under control immediately,” said an official from NMMC fire department.
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
