Fire erupts in chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC, none injured

THANE: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory -- Pacific Organics Pvt Ltd -- located in the Badlapur MIDC area, at around 7:30 pm, on Wednesday. Local residents said they heard nearly 10 to 12 loud explosions, followed by huge flames rising from the blast site, which caused panic in the surrounding area. The incident occurred at Pacific Organics Pvt Ltd located in the Badlapur MIDC area, at around 7:30 pm.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The staff from the factory immediately alerted the Badlapur Fire Station, and subsequently escaped to safety, preventing any loss of life, said a fire official. As many as seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Firefighting operations were underway till the time of going to press.

Officials HT spoke to said it will take some time to completely douse the flames, given the intensity of the fire. They did not however reveal the duration needed to achieve the task.

Pacific Organics Pvt Ltd, located in the Kharvai area, manufactures liquid bromide. Based on the loud noise of the blasts and the nature of the fire, preliminary information suggested that the fire may have been triggered by a boiler plant explosion. However, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Bhagwat Sonawane, fire officer at the Badlapur Fire Station, told HT, “The intensity of the fire was very strong, and considering the severity of the situation, we have deployed seven fire engines to contain it. No casualties or injuries have been reported, as the factory staff managed to evacuate immediately after the fire broke out. Firefighting operations are still in progress. The exact reason behind the blast will be ascertained once the fire is completely extinguished, after which a detailed investigation will be conducted.”