News / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire in highrise duct at Palava township in Dombivli, no casualties

Fire in highrise duct at Palava township in Dombivli, no casualties

ByN K Gupta
Jan 14, 2024 02:20 PM IST

The blaze is believed to have erupted in third floor’s duct where the plastic pipeline or fiber sheets were installed

BHIWANDI: A major fire broke out at the duct of a highrise township in Dombivli on Saturday. No casualties have been reported, said a Fire Brigade team of MIDC of Dombivli.

The fire incident took place at Casa Aurelia building phase 2 of Lodha Palava township in Dombivli East on Friday at 1.10 pm.

An official from the fire department said that the blaze erupted in the third floor’s duct where the plastic pipeline or fiber sheets were installed on each floor till the 18th floor. A ground plus 18-storied building comprising 108 flats wherein first few floors were occupied and rest of the building unoccupied.

As soon as the residents heard about the fire spreading across the duct of the building, they panicked and immediately evacuated the building. The Palava fire brigade team rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.

Namdev Chaudhary, chief of Kalyan Fire Station said, “Two teams were rushed to spot and doused fire which erupted across high rise floor within one hour and later cooling operation began. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. We will get to know after conducting the panchnama of the spot.”

A spokesperson for Lodha Group, which has developed the township, said though the developer has handed over the new building to the concerned society, their facility management team stationed in the township were the first responders.

“As soon as we were informed, our emergency response team from the Palava City Management Association (PCMA) reached the site to help mitigate the situation. The fire was brought under control and everyone is safe. The building has been handed over to the society, and the cause of the fire is unclear. The PCMA team is helping the society to identify the cause and future actions,” a company spokesperson said.

