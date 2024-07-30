Fire in Lalbaug's Meghwadi building injures 4, including two children

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Friday morning in the Meghwadi building in Lalbaug, injuring four people, including two 10-year-old children. A fire broke out early Friday morning in the Meghwadi building in Lalbaug(Bhushan Koyande)

Aniket Vilas Divalkar, 27, suffered 60-70% burns and was rushed to Masina Hospital, where his condition is described as critical. The other three victims were taken to Kasturba Hospital. Kunda Milind Rane sustained 60-70% burns across her body, while the children, Atharva Milind Rane and Vaishnavi Milind Rane, suffered 15-20% burn injuries on their hands, legs, face and stomach.

The blaze, which started around 5 am in the kitchen of Room 26 on the third floor of the four-storey building, quickly spread to an LPG gas cylinder, domestic utensils, kitchen goods, and clothing. Fire services extinguished the flames by 5:30 am.

This incident follows a fatal gas cylinder explosion earlier this week in Vikhroli. Radheshyam Pande, 45, who suffered 92% burns in the blast on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at Rajawadi hospital. Another victim, Dhananjay Mishra, who sustained 70-80% second-degree burns, was initially admitted to Rajawadi hospital's trauma ward before being transferred to Sion Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

In the Lalbaug incident, residents managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived, using buckets of water after cutting off the electricity supply.