 Fire in Lalbaug's Meghwadi building injures 4, including two children | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire in Lalbaug's Meghwadi building injures 4, including two children

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Residents managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived, using buckets of water after cutting off the electricity supply

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Friday morning in the Meghwadi building in Lalbaug, injuring four people, including two 10-year-old children.

A fire broke out early Friday morning in the Meghwadi building in Lalbaug(Bhushan Koyande)
A fire broke out early Friday morning in the Meghwadi building in Lalbaug(Bhushan Koyande)

Aniket Vilas Divalkar, 27, suffered 60-70% burns and was rushed to Masina Hospital, where his condition is described as critical. The other three victims were taken to Kasturba Hospital. Kunda Milind Rane sustained 60-70% burns across her body, while the children, Atharva Milind Rane and Vaishnavi Milind Rane, suffered 15-20% burn injuries on their hands, legs, face and stomach.

The blaze, which started around 5 am in the kitchen of Room 26 on the third floor of the four-storey building, quickly spread to an LPG gas cylinder, domestic utensils, kitchen goods, and clothing. Fire services extinguished the flames by 5:30 am.

This incident follows a fatal gas cylinder explosion earlier this week in Vikhroli. Radheshyam Pande, 45, who suffered 92% burns in the blast on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at Rajawadi hospital. Another victim, Dhananjay Mishra, who sustained 70-80% second-degree burns, was initially admitted to Rajawadi hospital's trauma ward before being transferred to Sion Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

In the Lalbaug incident, residents managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived, using buckets of water after cutting off the electricity supply.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Fire in Lalbaug's Meghwadi building injures 4, including two children
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On