Fire in Vashi building engulfs six flats, claims 4 lives

NAVI MUMBAI: Four persons, including a six-year-old child and an 84-year-old woman, were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out at Raheja Residency, a housing society in Vashi, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 12.40am and was likely caused by a short circuit on the tenth floor of the 12-storeyed ‘B’ wing building, officials from Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade said. It spread rapidly to the 11th and 12th floors, engulfing six flats, and was doused by 4.30am using eight fire tenders, officials said.

“My son had returned home past midnight and was changing when he noticed some smoke and woke us up,” said Kiran Jain, a 12th floor resident. “Initially we thought that nothing would happen, but after 10 minutes, when the smoke increased, we got scared and rushed out of our flat.”

By then, the police had already arrived and were knocking on doors of adjacent flats, to alert residents to the fire and rescue them.

“There was smoke all around and nothing was visible. Even our noses were bleeding and we couldn’t breathe,” Jain said.

Other residents said fire alarms in the building failed to sound even as thick smoke filled the stairways while they tried to escape or alert their neighbours. Two policemen and some residents broke open the door to the terrace and escorted a few families there, including the Jains. Policemen knocked on the door of flat number 1205 too, but no one answered, Jain said.

“Two hours later, we learnt that all three members of the family living there had perished,” he said.

The family comprised Sundar Balakrishan and Pooja Ranjan, aged 44 and 39 respectively, and their daughter Vedika, aged six.

Kamala Hiralal Jain, 84, a resident of the 10th floor, also died even as five other members of her family managed to escape.

“The elderly lady was bed‑ridden. By the time our personnel went inside the flat, she had already passed away due to suffocation,” said municipal commissioner Kailash Shinde, who visited the site while the rescue operation was underway.

Ten other residents injured in the fire were treated at two private hospitals in Vashi, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi division), Adinath Budhwant. Doctors said some victims were discharged after first aid, while others remain under close observation.

Bhavin Poonia, a resident of the 12th floor, sustained injuries on his hand while he was helping the two policemen break open the terrace door on the 12th floor.

“Even though he was injured, he did not stop until he had rescued six residents,” said his father Pravin Poonia.

Chief Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav said four persons were found dead during the rescue operation while around 10-15 were safely evacuated.

“Preliminary observations suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit on the tenth floor and spread to the upper floors through ducts and wiring installations,” Jadhav said.

Shashikant Chandekar, senior police inspector, Vashi police station said while a short circuit was suspected, the exact cause had not yet been determined.

“Our officers were present at the site through the night, conducting spot panchnama, recording statements, and maintaining records. We are monitoring the situation closely,” Chandekar said.