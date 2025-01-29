First batch of ICSE, CBSE students from BMC schools set for board exams

MUMBAI: Five years after the BMC introduced non-state board curricula, the first batch of students of Mumbai Public School (MPS) Woollen Mill, Mahim, and MPS Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari, are preparing for their respective ICSE and CBSE Class 10 board exams. Enrolled in the two schools in Class 6, these students, who come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, have done well for themselves. Mumbai, India – 28, Jan 2025: The first batch of CBSE and ICSE students from schools run by the BMC will be appearing for board examinations this year, Principal of ICSE school is distributing hall tickets to the parents, at Dadar Woolen Mill School, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

At MPS Woollen Mill, 27 students received their admit cards on Tuesday for the ICSE board exams beginning on February 18. Brimming with confidence, they are aiming for a 100% success rate. “I will rate this school at 9.5 out of 10,” said Akshad Sharma, a Class 10 student. “I got the best teachers and teaching facilities here, both academic and extra-curricular. Now, I am ready to achieve a good score in the board examination.”

The preparation process has been rigorous, with students currently reviewing their performance in the fourth round of preliminary exams. A classroom named ‘Google’ serves as a hub of learning, with students taking suggestions from teachers to enhance their performance.

Parents, too, have noticed significant progress in their children. Santosh Pansare lauded the school environment that had enabled his son to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities. “My son won gold, silver, and bronze medals in cycling,” he said. “Over the last two years, we’ve seen a holistic development in him. The teachers keep us updated on his performance.”

Umesh Sonkar, a small trader, also commended the teachers’ dedication, especially after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “My son joined the school in Class 6,” he said. “When offline classes resumed, the teachers put extra effort into clarifying basic concepts. Along with languages, the school gives special attention to science and mathematics.”

Jyoti Vakharia, the principal of MPS Woollen Mill, highlighted the efforts of her team comprising 11 full-time and four part-time teachers. “Before declaring the results of Class 9 in March, we started Class 10 lessons,” she said. “With proper planning, we managed to finish all academics before the Diwali vacation.” The school organised four rounds of preliminary exams post-Diwali to help students improve their performance.

Meanwhile, at MPS Poonam Nagar, the first batch of 38 students is set to appear for the CBSE Class 10 exams starting February 15. Headteacher Sujata Hattangadi, who described the journey as “exciting”, emphasised the importance of collaborative learning. “I have introduced unique seating arrangements in classrooms to encourage group studies,” she said. “Each group includes students of varying abilities, which fosters mutual learning.” Hattangadi also credited the BMC for its consistent support. “The administration has been instrumental in addressing all challenges and their backing has made this dream a reality,” she said.

Teachers at MPS Poonam Nagar have undergone CBSE training sessions and refined their methods through daily experiences. “Having spent over four years with these kids, I understand their strengths and weaknesses. I work with them accordingly, sometimes with the help of their parents,” Hattangadi said.

Parents too are appreciative of the schools’ efforts. “I’m very happy that I moved my daughter from a private school to this one,” said Vimal Pal, an electrician. “I couldn’t afford a CBSE school earlier but thanks to the BMC, it became possible. I’m pleased with my daughter’s education and holistic development here.”

BMC education officer Rajesh Kankal acknowledged the efforts of the administration and teaching teams. “Our teams have worked hard to ensure that students from Woollen Mill and Poonam Nagar perform well in their board exams,” he said. “We have provided all the necessary support, including inviting private schoolteachers as guest speakers to motivate both teachers and students.”