First quit MVA to make way for a dialogue, says rebel Sena faction
The primary condition the rebel legislators have laid down before initiating any dialogue towards reconciliation with the Shiv Sena leadership is that the party must pull out of the ruling coalition - Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
The Eknath Shinde-led camp on Tuesday turned down the overtures by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wherein he had described himself as the “head of the [Shiv Sena] family” and asked them return to Mumbai and find a way out of the crisis through discussions.
“He [Thackeray] has made such appeals earlier and issued a video statement. But how can he ask us to return when they [Sena] have not left the MVA? There is no logic in this,” Deepak Kesarkar, former minister and the group’s informal spokesperson, told HT from Guwahati. He said the outreach by Thackeray may have come late when “the time was running out.”
The dissident MLAs have also said that they will not formally withdraw their support to the MVA government or move a no-confidence motion against it, considering the bad optics as Thackeray, even notionally, continues to be their leader. However, in the event of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bringing such a motion, they will back the opposition.
“This is a psychological game. They want to show that we have expressed lack of confidence in our own leader [Thackeray] and to inflame sentiments in Maharashtra. In any case, a vote of no-confidence will have to be tabled and it does not matter who is doing it. We will have to vote against the MVA government. However, we are not asking Uddhav saheb to quit as we are his partymen,” Kesarkar said, adding that the final strategy would be decided by Shinde.
Legislators from the Shinde faction said they were likely to return to Mumbai this week.
Kesarkar, who represents Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg, pointed out that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had already declared that they were ready to face a no-trust motion in the assembly.
Most rebel legislators have claimed that one reason for participating in Shinde’s revolt was the fear that their counterparts from the Congress and the NCP – the other two partners in the coalition – were stealing a march on them in their constituencies.
They have complained that the NCP, which controls crucial portfolios like home, finance, housing, water resources, and rural development, was dominating them in the government and had the upper hand in allocation of funds for development works, transfers, and postings.
They have also said that the social and political support base of Sena often clashed with that of these two “secular” parties and that the BJP, its fellow Hindutva co-traveler, is their “natural ally”.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
