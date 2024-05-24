 Fitness instructor steals jewellery worth ₹4.49L from client’s home | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fitness instructor steals jewellery worth 4.49L from client’s home

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Dombivli woman files complaint against fitness instructor for robbing ₹4.49 lakh worth of jewellery after sedating her during home visit.

THANE: A Dombivli-based woman has lodged a police complaint against an unidentified fitness instructor for robbing jewellery worth 4.49 lakh from her home after sedating her.

According to the police, the fitness instructor, who went by the name of Pranav, befriended Manisha Haldankar, a resident of Jai Hind Colony in Dombivli West, via Instagram after she showed interest in joining a fitness programme. Pranav was constantly in touch with Haldankar over the past few days, trying to convince her to take his programme.

After Haldankar eventually agreed to sign up, Pranav refused to conduct the programme online and insisted on meeting her in person “so that he would teach her proper exercises, which would help her improve her fitness in a shorter period,” said a police officer at the Vishnu Nagar police station.

Haldankar eventually agreed to call him home for a session on May 20 in the evening. According to the police, Pranav was unpacking his bag and talking to Haldankar when she lost consciousness. The last thing she remembers was smelling something odd while Pranav was unpacking his bag. When she woke up the next morning, she noticed that Pranav was gone and her jewellery was missing. She then approached the Vishnu Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

Pranav’s Instagram profile has since been deleted. The police are examining CCTV footage to try and identify the culprit.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
