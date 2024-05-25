Five arrested for kidnaping, extortion attempt of real estate agent

MUMBAI: The police on Friday arrested four women and their male accomplice for allegedly kidnapping a 60-year-old real estate agent, assaulting him and threatening to file a rape case against him, if he did not pay them ₹1 lakh. The accused were arrested within two hours of the police complaint. HT Image

According to the officers, the victim, Dhanjibhai Pandav, received a call from a woman named Pinky on May 16 seeking a job and wanting to meet him for an interview. Pandav met the woman at a restaurant in Mira Road on May 16.

Later, on May 21, Pinky called Pandav again and invited him to meet her at Hotel Hilltop in the evening. Pandav told his friend Suresh Shah about the meeting, and both went to meet the girl. Pinky took him to a room stating that she wanted to talk to Pandav in person. Pinky told Pandav that she needed the job as she was in desperate need of money. She, police officials said, was discreetly shooting his video and when Pandav noticed that he suspected foul play and left the room.

While Pandav was leaving the hotel, an autorickshaw came outside the hotel. Pinky asked Pandav and Shah to sit in the autorickshaw but when they refused another woman came and forced the duo to get in the auto.

The women then threatened the men that they would show their family members the video that they had shot and would tell them about Pandav meeting with Pinky in the hotel. The women then directed the auto towards Uttan and later towards Gorai, and forcibly took away the mobile phones of the men.

In Gorai, two more women and a man were waiting for them. When Pandav and Shah got down, the women along with the man started assaulting them with belts. Suresh Shah had ₹5,000 with him which he handed over to the women.

When Shah and Pandav told them that they didn’t have more money, the women forced them to get back in the autorickshaw and took them to an ATM kiosk in Borivali. But the ATM was not working. As it was already 3am, the women left them stating that they would file a rape case against them if they didn’t pay them ₹1 lakh by Wednesday evening.

On Thursday evening, Pandav approached the Kashigaon police and based on his complaint the police booked the five. The police then identified and arrested Sonali Mahale, 28, Nisha Gaikwad, 45, Deepa Prajapati, 38, Darshana Gaikwad, 22, and Malik Ahmed Faqi, 24, from their residences in Nalasopara, Mira Road and Bhayander.

The accused were held based on CCTV videos from the hotel and mobile phone locations and were booked for extortion, kidnapping, assault and criminal intimidation under sections 364 (A), 389, 384, 387, 323, 504, 506 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police Zone-1 MBVV said, “We are in the process of questioning them to find out if they have duped other people in the past.”