Flying out of Mumbai to cost more

MUMBAI: Starting May 16, flying out of Mumbai will cost more, with the revised User Development Fee (UDF) approved by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). A UDF is a fee levied on passengers to fund the development, maintenance and modernisation of airport infrastructure. Mumbai, India - Oct. 17, 2024: MumbaiAirport closed for 6 hours, Operations temporary closure of flight operations scheduled between 11 AM and 5 PM is required for maintenance work on the airport's two cross runways, RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 17, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the revised UDF, departing domestic passengers will have to pay ₹175 each, a nominal increase of ₹55. This section of travellers comprises 75% of the total passenger air traffic at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The revised UDF for international passengers has been rationalised with a differential rate for economy and business-class travellers. Departing international passengers in economy class will pay ₹615 each, while departing international passengers in business class will be charged ₹695 per passenger.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had submitted a higher levy structure, said AERA, which “after a comprehensive due diligence has arrived at a significantly lower Aggregate Revenue Requirement that would result in a nominal increase of 21.65% over the existing airport charges.”

MIAL anticipates 229 million passengers over the next five years. The authority did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment on the revised UDF.

User Development Fee

DOMESTIC

Embarking: ₹175

INTERNATIONAL

Economy Class

Embarking: ₹615

Business Class

Embarking: ₹695