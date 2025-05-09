Flying out of Mumbai to cost more
According to the revised UDF, departing domestic passengers will have to pay ₹175 each, a nominal increase of ₹55. This section of travellers comprises 75% of the total passenger air traffic at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
MUMBAI: Starting May 16, flying out of Mumbai will cost more, with the revised User Development Fee (UDF) approved by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). A UDF is a fee levied on passengers to fund the development, maintenance and modernisation of airport infrastructure.
According to the revised UDF, departing domestic passengers will have to pay ₹175 each, a nominal increase of ₹55. This section of travellers comprises 75% of the total passenger air traffic at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The revised UDF for international passengers has been rationalised with a differential rate for economy and business-class travellers. Departing international passengers in economy class will pay ₹615 each, while departing international passengers in business class will be charged ₹695 per passenger.
The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had submitted a higher levy structure, said AERA, which “after a comprehensive due diligence has arrived at a significantly lower Aggregate Revenue Requirement that would result in a nominal increase of 21.65% over the existing airport charges.”
MIAL anticipates 229 million passengers over the next five years. The authority did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment on the revised UDF.
User Development Fee
DOMESTIC
Embarking: ₹175
INTERNATIONAL
Economy Class
Embarking: ₹615
Business Class
Embarking: ₹695
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.