Focus on getting electronic buses as Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport presents 167.34Cr budget

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport presented its estimated budget of 167.34Cr for the year 2022-23 with a balance of 2.50Cr; for the upcoming financial year, KDMT mainly focuses on acquiring electronic buses and improving its services across Kalyan-Dombivli
The focus is on getting electronic buses as Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport presents <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>167.34Cr budget for 2022-23. (HT PHOTO)
The focus is on getting electronic buses as Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport presents 167.34Cr budget for 2022-23. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 09:40 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) presented its estimated budget of 167.34Cr for the year 2022-23 with a balance of 2.50Cr.

For the upcoming financial year, KDMT mainly focuses on acquiring electronic buses and improving its services across Kalyan-Dombivli.

KDMT has plans to auction 121 of its buses that will be one source of income for the transport body. The KDMT has plans to have smart facilities through mobile app, website and e-ticketing. One major project KDMT is looking forward to is the purchase of 207 electronic buses and the installation of charging stations for the same.

A total fund of 124.33Cr will be acquired from the State Government.

“For improving revenue of the transport body, the spaces that are vacant in the depot will be given for commercial use. This will help in revenue for the department that can be used to improve the facility,” said Deepak Sawant, general manager, KDMT.

The KDMT has plans to have a new building for the transport department that will have an office, a hall, a training centre, a canteen, and a command control room.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Friday, March 04, 2022
