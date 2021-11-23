For next year’s Swachh survey, all 24 wards to compete for cleanest tag

As part of the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2022, all the 24 administrative wards in Mumbai will compete with each other and will be ranked on the basis of cleanliness in their area.

This is to create healthy competition among citizens in terms of the cleanliness of the surroundings. Apart from private premises such as hospitals, hotels and schools across the city, which participate in similar competitions as per the guidelines each year, this year public premises such as roads, nullahs, bus stops, traffic islands, and gardens will also be surveyed for this ranking.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will hire an external agency to conduct the surveys and submit its findings to the civic body. Tenders for the process were recently floated by BMC.

A civic official in charge of this tender process said, “Results for this competition need to be ready by mid-January, so the contracts are likely to be finalised within a week. The third party will survey public premises in each of the 24 administrative wards, and grade them for cleanliness on fixed parameters. We have decided to include public places in the survey. The cleanest wards will then be felicitated.”

“The competition among the wards is an effort to reach out to citizens and encourage them to keep their premises clean. Apart from surveying areas, the agency that will be hired will also organise competitions for movies, drawings, jingles, and street plays,” the official added.

Mumbai ranked 37th in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, whose results were declared a few days ago. Its rank dropped two points in comparison to 2020.