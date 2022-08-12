For the first time, fire brigade appoints female station officers

Mumbai For the first time ever, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has promoted two female fire officers as Station Officers (SO) in the brigade.

The two promoted officers, Sunita Khot and SV Bhor, were working as Assistant Station Officers. The two officers have been serving in the brigade for the past 10 years. They will now be posted at Byculla and Wadala.

Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that this year, 23 MFB officials were promoted. The role of station officers includes running an entire fire station along with taking up administrative roles for the brigade.

“The Station Officer’s job will include manning a fire station, attending fire-fighting calls, carrying out maintenance works and other administrative works. This is the first time in the history of the Fire Brigade that two lady officers have been promoted to this post and I believe that this will set a benchmark in the future,” Parab said.

Senior MFB officials said that there are 116 female firefighters in the Brigade and MFB has the largest female contingent across India although women make up just 6% of the force. The brigade also has three female fire officers out of a total of 180 officers.

“Now that they are promoted, these two women officers will have to be alert 24X7. Also, in the event of a building collapse, fire or any other accident occurring within the limits of their respective fire stations, they will have to lead the relief work as well. The fire station is the main response unit in the city, and they will command all the officers and firemen and women at the fire station,” Parab added.

Besides meeting certain minimum height and weight requirements – 162 cm and 50kg – as part of their fitness regimen, female firefighters must run 800m in four minutes, jump from a height of 19 feet, run with a dummy weighing 45kg on their backs, and showcase their prowess at long jump, javelin throw, shot put, and climbing ladders. The fitness test for male recruits has slightly more stringent standards.