For the first time, fire brigade appoints female station officers
Mumbai For the first time ever, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has promoted two female fire officers as Station Officers (SO) in the brigade.
The two promoted officers, Sunita Khot and SV Bhor, were working as Assistant Station Officers. The two officers have been serving in the brigade for the past 10 years. They will now be posted at Byculla and Wadala.
Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that this year, 23 MFB officials were promoted. The role of station officers includes running an entire fire station along with taking up administrative roles for the brigade.
“The Station Officer’s job will include manning a fire station, attending fire-fighting calls, carrying out maintenance works and other administrative works. This is the first time in the history of the Fire Brigade that two lady officers have been promoted to this post and I believe that this will set a benchmark in the future,” Parab said.
Senior MFB officials said that there are 116 female firefighters in the Brigade and MFB has the largest female contingent across India although women make up just 6% of the force. The brigade also has three female fire officers out of a total of 180 officers.
“Now that they are promoted, these two women officers will have to be alert 24X7. Also, in the event of a building collapse, fire or any other accident occurring within the limits of their respective fire stations, they will have to lead the relief work as well. The fire station is the main response unit in the city, and they will command all the officers and firemen and women at the fire station,” Parab added.
Besides meeting certain minimum height and weight requirements – 162 cm and 50kg – as part of their fitness regimen, female firefighters must run 800m in four minutes, jump from a height of 19 feet, run with a dummy weighing 45kg on their backs, and showcase their prowess at long jump, javelin throw, shot put, and climbing ladders. The fitness test for male recruits has slightly more stringent standards.
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
